Berwick, Pa. — The Test Track Park in Berwick was host to the inaugural Revival at the River on Saturday from 1-7 p.m.

Hundreds attend the day-long event featuring live music and bounce houses, along with tons of food and fun.

All That Glitters band headlined a day of music that included Renewed Worship, Jesse & Friends, Taking Down Babylon, and the Torment Ridden Duo. Chazz Baker was the featured speaker, and testimonials were given by Kenny Conklin and Kiersten Renee.

Attendees came from as far away as Pottsville to sit back relax and hear all the bands while enjoying food on the shaded beautiful grounds of the park. Also attending were many church groups from around the Bloomsburg and Berwick areas.

