Food insecurity is common on college campuses, and Pennsylvania colleges are no exception. State leaders are calling for action to improve the state of food access on college campuses across the state.

"College should not be a privilege reserved for individuals with disposable incomes, and hunger should never be what holds someone back from succeeding in higher education," said First Lady Wolf. "And yet, national studies estimate that over 30 percent of college students are food insecure. We must do all we can to support our students as they pursue futures that can benefit all of Pennsylvania."

In his 2022-23 budget proposal, Governor Tom Wolf allocated $1 million to create a grant program that could help Pennsylvania's institutions of higher education address this issue on their campuses.

This program could help schools create or expand campus food pantries, increase outreach about available supports, hire social workers or benefits navigators to assist students, improve data gathering efforts, and more. The details of the program are still being developed.