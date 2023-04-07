evangelical aerial

Sunbury, Pa. — Hospice of Evangelical will be holding its very first Remembrance Walk next month at Shikellamy State Park.

The walk will take place on Sun., May 7, between 1-4 p.m. at the park, located at 401 Bridge Avenue, Sunbury (Packers Island).

Designed to remember the life and legacy of loved ones, the event is open style, where participants can drop in any time during the afternoon to walk the park. The walking path is a paved, one mile in length winding nature walk. It is handicap accessible and has benches and swings along the trail to stop, rest, and reflect.

Participants are invited to stop at the pavilion where there will be light refreshments, resources, and staff from Hospice available to meet, talk, and share in memories of those who passed.

This event is open to anyone in the community who has experienced the loss of a loved one.

For more information on the Remembrance Walk, call Hospice of Evangelical at 570-522-2550. To learn more about services available for end-of-life care, visit www.EvanHospital.com/Hospice.

