Montgomery, Pa. — A non-profit that provides the opportunity for children and adults living with disabilities to ride horses, has gotten a boost in funding from a local Grange organization.

Eagle Grange, which is the oldest Grange association in Pennsylvania, donated $500 in support of SunnyBrook Meadows Therapeutic Riding center recently.

SunnyBrook Meadows is a "Christ-centered organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities through therapeutic horseback riding," according to their website.

They have been providing therapeutic riding services since 1993.

According to its website, "children and adults with disabilities can benefit physically, mentally, and emotionally" through horseback riding.

Its benefits include strengthening the muscles, improvement of balance and coordination, as well as self-esteem, and the development of "self-awareness."

Sunnybrook offers three therapeutic riding programs (spring, summer, and fall) per year ranging between 10 and 15 weeks in length. Practices take place Tuesday and Thursday evening, as well as Friday mornings.

There is also a Special Olympics training program that starts in February for a local event in April. Some riders will also attend the annual summer games held in State College in June.

SunnyBrook also provides regular riding lessons throughout the week in small groups of two to three for $30 per session.

Eagle Grange members received a tour and overview of the work done at SunnyBrook prior to being presented the donation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.