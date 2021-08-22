Williamsport, Pa. - Hope Enterprises, a nonprofit provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities in Lycoming, Clinton, Northumberland, Sullivan, Columbia, Montour, Snyder, and Union Counties, was recently awarded $29,615 from the First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP) of Pennsylvania's Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund.

The funds will support capacity building within the organization so that it may better serve the area. With costs for intellectual and developmental disability providers rising continuously, Hope Enterprises is investing in the organization's future and building infrastructure to prepare for the future of managed care.

Funds from FCFP's Williamsport Community Fund supported the onboarding of accounting software that will aid the organization's fiscal strength and allow Hope Enterprises to continue providing high quality service to those with disabilities.