Williamsport, Pa. — A non-profit that serves people with disabilities has named a longtime board member the organization's new chair.

George Johnson Jr. was appointed chair of the board of directors for Hope Enterprises, which serves central Pennsylvana, effective July 1.

In his role, Johnson will lead the 20-member volunteer board in promoting an everyday life for those with diverse abilities. As a member of HOPE’s board since 2013, overseeing the organization’s direction and mission will continue to position the organization for a strong future.

“We are fortunate to have someone with George’s longevity and community involvement to serve as the next chairman for Hope Enterprises,” said Michael Barclay, past chairman. “Under his leadership, HOPE is positioned to continue fulfilling its mission of providing support for those with intellectual disabilities throughout our 8-county footprint.”

“HOPE’s leadership has looked to George for his advocacy and professional experience for the last 10 years,” said Rob Labatch, HOPE’s President and CEO. “His experience as director of client management across Northeast Pennsylvania aid in HOPE’s growth, while continuing to focus on a high-quality of care.”

Johnson has served the organization for 10 years as a member of HOPE’s human resources and executive finance committees. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, a Pennsylvania Insurance License, and a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Health Consultant Certification.

His philanthropic contributions also include the Pocono Chamber of Commerce, and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. Johnson currently resides in Cogan Station with his family.