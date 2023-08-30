Wellsboro, Pa. — The Hometown Science Festival returns this year after a 3-year hiatus, bringing a range of professional and hobby scientists out to share their discoveries.

Designed as a fun and educational way to demonstrate various fields of science to the public, the festival was held from 2017 through 2019 before COVID put the fun on hold. Now the festival is coming back along with a long roster of scientists specializing in everything from stars to starlings.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. on The Green in downtown Wellsboro. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival will feature hands-on science activities and demonstrations led by local scientists and science enthusiasts. Presenters will include researchers, educators, students, natural resource managers, biologists, and citizen scientists. Experts in astronomy, botany, ornithology, microbiology, hydrology, and other disciplines will lead demonstrations and assist visitors in performing simple experiments and learning through other activities.

Staff and students from Mansfield University will teach attendees how to extract DNA from strawberries and draw microplastics out of water.

Members of the Pennsylvania Wilds Astronomy Club will bring a solar telescope so that guests can look at sun spots and other solar features with their own eyes.

U.S. Geological Survey researchers will show how thermal imaging is used to study ground and surface water in Pennsylvania steams, and staff from the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum will involve visitors in figuring out which simple machines are represented by historic lumbering tools.

Organizers of the Hometown Science Festival are members of the Hometown Science Series and Festival and its partners, the Tioga County Conservation District and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

“Hometown Science is a collaboration among people in our community in Northcentral Pa. who are passionate about science and science education — especially local science,” said organizer Barbara St. John White. “We look for various opportunities to spark our community’s interest and curiosity in science through science engagement.”

For more information about the festival or Hometown Science in general, email hometownscience@gmail.com or visit Hometown Science Series & Festival on Facebook.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.