Sunbury, Pa. – Just in time for Memorial Day, the streets of Sunbury were adorned with the faces of local heroes this week thanks to the efforts of multiple organizations and city sponsors.
On Wednesday, May 19, members of the City of Sunbury's Public Works Department hung new hometown hero banners along Market Street and in Cameron Park. The banners include the faces and names of people from the area who bravely served their country.
Sunbury's Revitalization Inc. shared a map depicting the locations of each banner and a list of the name, to make it easy for friends and family to find the banner's of specific individuals.