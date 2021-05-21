Sunbury, Pa. – Just in time for Memorial Day, the streets of Sunbury were adorned with the faces of local heroes this week thanks to the efforts of multiple organizations and city sponsors.

On Wednesday, May 19, members of the City of Sunbury's Public Works Department hung new hometown hero banners along Market Street and in Cameron Park. The banners include the faces and names of people from the area who bravely served their country.

Sunbury's Revitalization Inc. shared a map depicting the locations of each banner and a list of the name, to make it easy for friends and family to find the banner's of specific individuals.

The banners will be there until November, when they will be taken down for cleaning. Sponsors will receive a letter asking if they would like the banner to be hung again in 2022 or if they would like to pick it up. New banners will be accepted starting this August.