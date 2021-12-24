Williamsport -- Newborns across the region of UPMC in North Central Pa. are celebrating the holidays by getting dressed up as candy canes in handmade, donated peppermint-striped hats.

Babies born during the holiday season at UPMC hospitals in our region each receive a handmade striped hat provided by Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church Prayer Shawl Ministry and community donors, as well as a UPMC Magee-Womens onesie decorated with a candy cane graphic.

“The holiday babies have brought us so much joy, especially during such trying times,” said Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, UPMC in North Central Pa. Women’s Services.

“This year’s celebration is also special for our teams as we are delighted to celebrate the newborns and their families here in north central Pa. alongside newborns systemwide as part of the UPMC Magee-Womens network. Our region joined UPMC Magee-Womens earlier this year helping expand the specialty services we can offer to women of all ages, and this little celebration is a nice way to show how many lives are impacted by the care our teams provide in the communities we serve.”