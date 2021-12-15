Duboistown, Pa. -- It is difficult to tell who is most eager to be at the Duboistown VFW on Wednesday morning before the sun even rises. It's no more than 25 degrees.

It's early dawn and there's a bustle of volunteers. There are piles of boxes, crates of fruit. There's a milk station, an egg station, and a fire is burning with the fuel of broken down cardboard boxes as they empty.

More than 35 volunteers are on hand to help distribute holiday meal boxes to the 375 veterans who will drive through the parking lot to receive a holiday meal box and a friendly hello--maybe a few inside jokes--as the morning goes on.

John Gorsline of Williamsport served with the 82nd Airborne. He said he has been coming to the VFW's Military Share meal distribution since it started three years ago. The program is meaningful in ways he says he can't describe. "I get choked up," he said. And a moment later, he's laughing and trading jabs with a volunteer who's bringing a box of food to Gorsline's car.

Food insecurity is real here, as it is across the country. The need for food had temporarily settled down this year after reaching levels that were "off the charts" due to the pandemic, according to Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

"Recently in November and going forward, with price increases, we've seen an increase again in need throughout central Pennsylvania," he said.

It's the mission of the Central PA Food Bank to provide healthy, nourishing food to families who need it. But doing so takes organization, the generosity of both volunteers and businesses who donate, and the willingness of those who are in need to seek out help.

"It's hard to reach veterans," said Arthur. "Veterans serving veterans is the right way to do it. They understand what they're going through. The trust is really huge," he said.

"These cars are lined up by 5:15 in the morning," said Travis Berg, Director--Northern Tier, Central PA Food Bank. "We call it a truck-to-trunk type of distribution, the food comes right off the truck, goes right to the vehicle."

Using shopping carts, volunteers bring the boxes to the cars as they pull up and help load. A Holiday Box consists of a 10lb produce box, milk, eggs, a turkey, and a 3lb bag of apples.

"We're partnering with Highmark, who was able to donate a grant for $15,000 to help make this distribution possible and really amazing," said Berg.

Angel Fortin is the site coordinator at the Duboistown VFW. Also a volunteer, Fortin organizes the fundraising and coordinates with the Food Bank. She is credited with streamlining and improving the distribution over time.

"When we started out, people would pull up and get out of their car, walk over and fill their boxes," she said. "We've just improved every year, so now we don't have to worry about anyone getting out of their car, especially in the winter," she said.

This distribution is one of many in the area. Fortin said they used to see as many as 600 families at the Duboistown VFW, but other food distributions have helped take some of the stress from them.

According to the Central PA food bank, there are more than 1,300 soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and other social programs within the 27 counties the Food Bank serves. You can find one close to you on their website.

John Manley from Duboistown is festive and upbeat as he handles the eggs. "My wife and I are both retired," he said. "We've been blessed, we've got more than we need."

To give back, he volunteers once a week, sometimes twice a week, at food distribution locations around the area. "I've always wanted to join the Red Cross and go to remote places. Hopefully that will come to fruition one of these days," he said.

For now, his help and positive attitude is valuable to the folks at the Duboistown VFW.