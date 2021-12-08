Where will Santa be next? Where can you hear a holiday concert or find local handmade gifts? The weeks are busy, the spirit is in the air, and you don't want to miss holiday celebrations, services, and ceremonies.

Here's a list of some events happening in the area. Also visit NorthcentralPa.com's Events Calendar online for more on events and celebrations. The calendar is searchable by by event type and location.

Williamsport

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m., tickets available on the website

The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra will be hosting its annual Holiday Concert featuring the 2021 Young Artists Competition.

Featuring Christmas Favorites, March of the Toys, A Christmas Overture, Sleigh Ride, and more.

Catch The Spirit

Friday, December 10, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Stop into downtown Williamsport on Friday, December 10 and "catch the spirit" along Pine Street. There will be festive music, lights, decorations, food and vendors.

1307 Park Avenue.

Saturday, Dec. 11, starting 11 a.m.

Cookies and Milk with Santa

The Break Room 1009 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701

The Break Room, Retail Discounters and The Boulevard Sub Shop are coming together to welcome Santa to The Break Room

Sunday, December 12 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. you're invited to stop by with cookies and milk, take pictures with Santa, and get an early Holiday goodie bag to take along with you. Cost is $5.00 per child.

Santa Clause at Candy Cane Lane

Friday December 10 6:15-9

Summer St. Duboistown, PA

Candy Cane Lane

Daily through January 1, 2022

Summer St. Duboistown, PA

Christmas Dinner

December 25, 2021 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

American Rescue Workers-Williamsport

Free drive thru/walk up Christmas dinner. Individuals are welcome to take as many meals as needed to feed their loved ones and their families.

Santa at Kellen Moore State Farm

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

607 Pine Street. Williamsport, PA

Kids and parents are invited for snacks, cocoa, pictures with Santa and activities.

Williamsport Tour of Lights

Experience the joy of the Christmas lights in the Williamsport area aboard the trolley. Take a scenic tour around Williamsport checking out all the Christmas decorations.

Tickets available for purchase at Williamsport.org

Visit from Santa at the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau

December 9-12 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

December 18 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Stop by downtown Williamsport with the family to visit with the big guy!

New Trail Brewing Co. Holiday Market

Some favorite local artisans will have pop-up shops in the Tasting Room so you can shop small while you enjoy a beverage!

Jersey Shore

The Hope of Christmas

Nippenose Bible Fellowship

92 Schoolhouse Rd. Jersey Shore, PA 17740

Nippenose Bible Fellowship will be putting on its annual Christmas production, “The Hope of Christmas”.

Choose from four dates, December 11- 19, all showtimes at 6 p.m.

Lewisburg

Holiday Open House at Streets of Shops

Saturday, December 11, 2021. Opens at 5 p.m.

Stop by for special sales, giveaways, and refreshments and enjoy the holiday decorations while taking care of all your last second Christmas needs.

A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker

Saturday, December 11, Riverstage Community Theatre and Strictly Ballet will perform their fourth annual showing of A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker. There will be two shows, 2:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. There is also an option to livestream the performance as well.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Cookies, Cocoa, and Crafts with Santa

From 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on December 18, come spend time with Santa, Olaf, and The Grinch for an afternoon of Christmas fun! The event is at the BVRA Nature Studio, located at 205 St. Lawrence St. Lewisburg, PA

Mifflinburg

Christkindl Market

Visit the 2021 Christkindl Market and experience the market, composed of over 100 street food and craft vendors. Available are hand-crafted gifts for that special someone from all over the world.

Bloomsburg

Second Annual Holiday Market at Incredible Popcorn

1009 Old Berwick Rd., Bloomsburg

Union County

Valley of Lights at Little Mexico Campground

Pack the car and head down to Little Mexico Campground in Union County to experience the valley of lights display this holiday season! The campground is located at 1640 Little Mexico Rd., Winfield Pa. Cost for the event is $5.00 for vehicles with 1-7 people, and $10.00 for vehicles holding eight or more.

Milton

Find The Snowman Contest

Every day between now and December 21, be sure to check out the Milton Winterfest Committee Facebook page. Each day a clue will be given to lead you to the Winterfest snowman in town to take a picture and be entered for a chance for prizes!

Danville

Children's Holiday Fun Fest

The Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville is hosting the Children's Holiday Fun Fest this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Bring the kids and the family out for a day full of fun that may include an appearance from a jolly ol fellow from up North!