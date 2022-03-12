Williamsport, Pa - Williamsport's oldest existing cemetery is getting a facelift, thanks to local donors and area organizations funding the project.

A grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund and the Dr. Randall F. Hipple Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania along with gifts from area organizations, will make it it possible to restore the main entrance stone pillars at Williamsport Cemetery, a landmark in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard.

Williamsport’s oldest existing cemetery was established in 1850 by Abraham Updegraff and Samuel H. Lloyd. Williamsport Cemetery Company was chartered in 1863. The pillars, gates, and surrounding fence were erected in 1908 in large part from a bequest made by William H. Sloan, a past secretary and treasurer of Williamsport Cemetery Company.

At 114-years-old, the Avondale marble pillars supporting large iron gates have shifted, slanted, and are in need of stabilization and restoration to last another century.

Among the more than 3,500 souls interred at the 7.1 acre cemetery are 187 military veterans ranging from the Revolutionary through the Korean War, according to the Williamsport Cemetery Company. Also interred at the cemetery are Michael Ross, founder and proprietor of Williamsport; Reverend Benjamin H. Crever, founder of the Williamsport Dickinson Seminary, which is now Lycoming College; William F. Packer, 14th governor of Pennsylvania; and George K. Harris, 24th mayor of Williamsport.



