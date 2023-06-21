Hills Creek State Park will continue its free program offerings this weekend, with programs focused on bats, squirrels, bobcats, and canoeing.

The free programs will be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 23, 24 and 25. Hills Creek State Park is located at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901-9676.

The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road. All programs are held rain or shine.

Bat Survey: Friday, June 23

From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, June 23, in the park’s Nature Center, learn about the many benefits of bats, the very real threat they face today, and what you can do to help. A Game Commission survey of bats present in the park will also be held.

Squirrel Wars: Saturday, June 24

Learn about the different species of squirrels and how to deal with them from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 24 in the park's Nature Center. Mounts will highlight this presentation.

Canoe Tour of Hills Creek Lake: Sunday, June 25

From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 25, explore the history, management, and wildlife on Hills Creek Lake - all by canoe in a relaxed family setting. Boats, paddles, and PFDs will be provided. PFDs must be worn at all times. Registration is required. To register, call 570-724-4246 or visit the park office between 9am and 5pm.

Bobcat on the Prowl: Sunday, June 25

From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 25 in the park's Nature Center, learn about the history of bobcats in Pennsylvania, as well as their management, life history, and distribution. The facts surrounding this state's largest wild feline will be illustrated with mounts, slides, demos, and video clips.

For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

