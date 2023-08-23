Hills Creek State Park will continue its free program offerings this weekend with three new programs.

The free programs will be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25, 26, and 27. Hills Creek State Park is located at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901-9676.

The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road.

Exploring Animal Vision

What does an animal see? How do we know what they see? How do eyes differ from species to species? Through models, demonstrations, and video clips examine the vision of animals and how it differs from humans from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 25 in the Nature Center Area.

Three Smart Dogs

This Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Nature Center Area, examine the world of the red fox, grey fox, and coyote to learn of their unique features and survival in the wild. Pelts, mounts, photos, and skulls will be used to demonstrate these features.

Bats

Discover the world of Pennsylvania bats this Sunday, Aug. 27 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Nature Center Area. Learn about their importance, life cycle, habits, and the serious threats facing their population and what you can do to help.

Native American Culture

On Thursday, Aug. 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center Area, join Ranger Gabby VanDunk as she gives her perspective on her native American culture. Artifacts and tales will be presented.

For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

