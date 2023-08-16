Hills Creek State Park will continue its free program offerings this weekend with three new programs.

The free programs will be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18, 19, and 20. Hills Creek State Park is located at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901-9676.

The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road. All programs are held rain or shine.

Elk in PA

Extirpated from Penn's Woods in the 1800s and then re-introduced during the early 1900s, Pennsylvania’s elk herd is now thriving. This Friday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the park’s Nature Center Area, discover the history behind their success, learn about their habitat and life cycle, and find out what the future holds for elk.

A Young Moon and the Late Summer Sky

This Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., join members of the Pennsylvania Wilds Astronomy Club (PaWildsAstro.org) for an evening observation session at Hills Creek State Park's Nature Center Area.

Observing will start at about 8:30 p.m. with a young moon in its crescent phase. Once completely dark, the telescopes will move to objects highlighting the late summer sky, including clusters, nebulas, and double stars. In the event of clouds, a demonstration of night vision equipment will be substituted but that will not be held if it rains.

It is recommended that people who are camping at the park walk to the program. Those who drive to the program are asked to arrive early and park in the field past the Nature Center and bring a small flashlight with a red lens.

Register Now for Critter Call

Preregistration is required for Critter Call, a nighttime program being held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the park’s Nature Center Area. It offers participants a chance to see nocturnal wildlife in a unique way. The number that can participate is limited to 12, including adults and children ages 10 and up.

To register, call 570-724-4246 or stop in at the park office. After a brief orientation, the group will travel to spots in and around the park to “call in” a gray fox using nightlights and an electronic game call. Other species that may possibly be encountered are deer, raccoons, owls, and coyotes. Critter Call involves discreetly hiking into the woods and calling from several locations.

Participants should be prepared to drive short distances, wear scent-free, dark colored clothing and remain quiet, both coming and going. No flashlights are allowed. This program is not suitable for young children or those who have difficulty walking at night in a woodland setting. To pre-register, call 570-724-4246 or stop in the park office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

