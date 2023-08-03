Hills Creek State Park will be holding free in-person programs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4, 5 and 6 at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro.

The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road. All programs are held rain or shine.

Coyotes in PA — Friday, Aug. 4

This Friday, Aug. 4 in the park's Nature Center, learn all about Pennsylvania's largest canine, such as where they came from, their diet, how to identify them and more. Mounts, hides, videos and demonstrations will highlight the presentation.

Event from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wildlife Management Tools — Saturday, Aug. 5

Find out how to peacefully coexist with all kinds of wildlife that share habitat with us and see tools used in nuisance control this Saturday, Aug. 5 in the park's Nature Center. Amusing tales of interacting with wildlife will be shared.

Event from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Register Now for Canoe Tour of Hills Creek Lake — Sunday, Aug. 6

Explore the history, management, and wildlife of Hills Creek Lake - all by canoe in a relaxed family setting. Boats, paddles, and personal flotation devices (PFDs) will be provided. PFDs must be worn at all times. Meet at the beach area.

Registration is required.

This Sunday, Aug. 6. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To register, call 570-724-4246 or visit the park office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those who show up without registering will not be accepted.

Bobcats in PA — Sunday, Aug. 6

Learn about the history, management, life cycle and distribution of Pennsylvania's largest wild feline this Sunday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the park's Nature Center.

Highlighting the presentation will be mounts, hides, skulls, photos, videos and other visuals. For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.