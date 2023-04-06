Williamsport, Pa. — Highway Equipment & Supply has loaned a skid-steer loader to Pennsylvania College of Technology, continuing 20-plus years of instructional support for students and faculty at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center.

Access to the machinery, which saves the college $10,000 in estimated rental costs, will benefit students enrolled in the heavy construction equipment technology: technician emphasis — particularly in the Basic Electricity, Hydraulics III and Diesel Equipment Air Conditioning courses.

“This technology gives the students experience on up-to-date ASV-brand equipment. It is new to our coursework, and we anticipate students to engage with this technology in their careers,” said William J. Bashista Jr., instructor of diesel equipment technology. “Students will be spending a portion of the semester working on the equipment, looking at the hydraulics and electronics systems, to better understand the hydraulic components operation and to aid with troubleshooting and diagnostics.”

Highway Equipment & Supply Co., a Corporate Tomorrow Maker and member of the Visionary Society (with contributions of $100,000 to $499,999 acknowledged on the college’s Donor Wall), has been a longtime partner through equipment loans to the program.

“Highway Equipment & Supply Co. continues to exemplify strong industry partnership and dedication to hands-on technology education,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, senior corporate relations director. “This loan has helped showcase a different technology not previously utilized.”

The company also provides annual scholarship assistance to help students attain their degrees and has been a regular recruiter at Career Fairs for more than two decades, and Ryan Flood, company vice president, has long served on the college’s Heavy Construction Equipment Technology: Technician Emphasis Advisory Committee.

“Penn College is a valued educational partner for Highway Equipment & Supply Co.,” Flood said. “The talent quality is what we need to support our growing workforce demand, and the benefit to having students familiar with our name and technology helps serve their educational experience.”

For more about heavy equipment operations and related majors in the School of Engineering Technologies, visit www.pct.edu/et or call 570-327-4520.

