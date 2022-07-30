Williamsport Cars and Coffee is held the last Saturday of each month from April through September in the parking lot of Five Guys in Williamsport.

Here's a taste of some of the great vehicles that participated today.

Check back in August for a comprehensive gallery!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +6 All the good that grows on Park Avenue