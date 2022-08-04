Williamsport, Pa. — After a two-year hiatus, Drum Corp Associates (DCA) returned to Williamsport for the Williamsport Marching Millionaires DCA Invitational on Saturday July 30.

Drum and bugle corps are made up of brass, percussion, and color guard. Most DCA members either play in or have graduated from a marching band.

Six Corps participated in competition Saturday in three classes, with one Corp in exhibition.

The Hawthorne Caballeros took home top honors in the event.

Following are the scores from the event:

A Class

Fusion Core 69.500

Skyliners 61.900

Open Class

Rogues Hollow 67.400

World Class

Hawthorne Caballeros 84.150

Reading Buccaneers 83.450

White Sabers 77.650

Scroll below for highlights from each corps performance!

Skyliners

Fusion Core

Rogues Hollow Regiment

Reading Buccaneers

Hawthorne Caballeros

White Sabers

Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni

Founded in 1964, DCA is the nation's oldest continuously operating drum corps circuit. The organization has provided tens of thousands of individuals with music education and performance opportunities throughout the U.S. and internationally.

