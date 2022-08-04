DCA Williamsport 2022

Members of Fusion Core perform Saturday night, July 30, 2022

 E.M. Frear / NCPA

Williamsport, Pa. — After a two-year hiatus, Drum Corp Associates (DCA) returned to Williamsport for the Williamsport Marching Millionaires DCA Invitational on Saturday July 30.

Drum and bugle corps are made up of brass, percussion, and color guard. Most DCA members either play in  or have graduated from a marching band.

Six Corps participated in competition Saturday in three classes, with one Corp in exhibition.

The Hawthorne Caballeros took home top honors in the event.

Following are the scores from the event:

A Class 

     Fusion Core         69.500

     Skyliners             61.900

Open Class 

     Rogues Hollow     67.400

World Class

     Hawthorne Caballeros      84.150

     Reading Buccaneers         83.450

     White Sabers                  77.650

Scroll below for highlights from each corps performance!

Skyliners

Fusion Core

Rogues Hollow Regiment

Reading Buccaneers

Hawthorne Caballeros

White Sabers

Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni

Founded in 1964, DCA is the nation's oldest continuously operating drum corps circuit. The organization has provided tens of thousands of individuals with music education and performance opportunities throughout the U.S. and internationally. 

