Williamsport, Pa. — After a two-year hiatus, Drum Corp Associates (DCA) returned to Williamsport for the Williamsport Marching Millionaires DCA Invitational on Saturday July 30.
Drum and bugle corps are made up of brass, percussion, and color guard. Most DCA members either play in or have graduated from a marching band.
Six Corps participated in competition Saturday in three classes, with one Corp in exhibition.
The Hawthorne Caballeros took home top honors in the event.
Following are the scores from the event:
A Class
Fusion Core 69.500
Skyliners 61.900
Open Class
Rogues Hollow 67.400
World Class
Hawthorne Caballeros 84.150
Reading Buccaneers 83.450
White Sabers 77.650
Scroll below for highlights from each corps performance!
Skyliners
Fusion Core
Rogues Hollow Regiment
Reading Buccaneers
Hawthorne Caballeros
White Sabers
Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni
Founded in 1964, DCA is the nation's oldest continuously operating drum corps circuit. The organization has provided tens of thousands of individuals with music education and performance opportunities throughout the U.S. and internationally.