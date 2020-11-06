The Montoursville Police Department released the route of the upcoming Veteran's Day Parade to take place this Saturday, November 7th at 10 AM.

A modified parade will be taking place this year due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and amidst a location change from Williamsport to Montoursville.

The parade will begin at C.E. McCall Middle School and end at Montoursville High School on a day expected to be upwards of 65 degrees and sunny.

The statement encouraged a patriotic turn out to celebrate veterans and asked to see the streets lined with red, white, and blue.