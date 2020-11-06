VDP_Flag_paradecoming_2019.JPG

The Lycoming County Veterans Day parade in 2019, about to roll past the fire station on Broad Street in Montoursville. The parade began at Mill Street, continued through the Borough of Montoursville, passed the judges booth in front of Blaise Alexander Subaru, and ended at the VFW across from the cemetery.

The Montoursville Police Department released the route of the upcoming Veteran's Day Parade to take place this Saturday, November 7th at 10 AM. 

A modified parade will be taking place this year due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and amidst a location change from Williamsport to Montoursville. 

The parade will begin at C.E. McCall Middle School and end at Montoursville High School on a day expected to be upwards of 65 degrees and sunny.

The statement encouraged a patriotic turn out to celebrate veterans and asked to see the streets lined with red, white, and blue. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.