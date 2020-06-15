Local high school senior, Zoe Gillespie, will soon be seeing the culmination of a year's worth of hard work.

In a recent virtual meeting, the Montoursville Borough Council approved the installation of a dog park, which will be located at 41 Mill Street.

Gillespie has been raising money for the project over the last year. Her fundraising efforts have included a wide variety of activities, from a car wash to the sale of photography prints which were donated by Montoursville's Mayor Steve Bagwell.

"The fundraising really started last summer, after the project had been given the OK by the borough," Gillespie said.

Gillespie also had several successful sales at her school of small packages one could send to a friend. "For example, at Christmas time you could send a Christmas gram - they were like little messages with candy canes you could send your friends," Gillespie said.

In total, her efforts have raised about $3,800. The park is expected to cost about $5,000. She has another raffle planned, with the hopes of making up the extra money.

Related Reading: A New Place for Dogs

"Unfortunately, I did lose a few months of fundraising time with the virus shutting everything down," Gillespie said. "But I believe we will be able to make up the difference."

She was originally inspired to create the dog park following work done at a leadership conference held at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Gillespie was on a team with two other students, and they had to design a project which would improve their communities.

"You had to present your project to the judges, and unfortunately, we weren't chosen to get the funding," Gillespie said. "But after that I felt pretty determined to have a dog park, so I just kept going with it."

The dog park, which is about 1,500 square feet, will include a dog water fountain and dedicated place for dog waste disposal.

"I think the large size will be an appeal for a lot of people; there's lots of room to spread out and run," Gillespie said.

The park will also include toys for the pooches to play with, such as agility poles for training.

In addition, there will be parking at the front.

"My goal is to have everything ready by the end of this month," Gillespie said. "After all of this, it is going to be amazing to see it all come together."