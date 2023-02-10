A local student collected 2167 fidget toys for donations to Dwell Orphan Care's Hope Chest Foster Closet.

Central Mountain High School senior, Dylan Russell, rallied together his local church, friends, and family for the cause.

When children enter foster care, Dwell provides the foster family a Hope Box Care Package. Each Care Package contains sensory sensitive items for children entering foster care.

"These fidgets are a perfect addition to our Foster Family Care Packages. Dylan is an amazing kid and we're so blessed to know him!", says Jennifer Lake, Dwell's Founder and Executive Director.

