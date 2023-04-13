Mifflinburg, Pa. — The Herr Memorial Library is hosting a book and bake sale on May 12-13.

The book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the library’s community room. The public may fill a plastic bag with books for $10 or a large bag or box for $15.

Bake sale items are priced individually.

Book donations are accepted during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., and are used on materials, programs, and services for the community to enjoy.

For more information stop by the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street in Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831.