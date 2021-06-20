Mifflinburg -- Herr Memorial Library is offering R&K subs and pretzel sandwiches during its latest fundraiser, which will assist with programming expenses. Orders are open until July 13 at 6 p.m., and can be picked up on Tuesday, July 20 after 1 p.m.

Items on offer are 12-inch subs in Italian, ham, and turkey varieties and pretzel sandwiches in Italian, ham and cheese, ham and swiss, turkey and cheese, roast beef and cheese, and sweet Lebanon bologna and cheese varieties.

Subs are $6 each and pretzel sandwiches are $5 each.

To place an order or for more information, visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street in Mifflinburg or call (570) 966-0831. Orders can also be placed online.