Mifflingburg, Pa. — Get the works at the Herr Memorial Library’s sixth annual baked potato fundraiser next month.

Spudfest will take place on Friday, March 17 at the library in Mifflinburg.

Customize your baked potato with a variety of toppings like Cheez Wiz, bacon bits, cooked broccoli, butter, sour cream, sautéed onions, chives, and chili. A choice of drink and dessert are included.

Spudfest To-Go is carryout only and advanced ticket purchase is required. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and children 3 and under are free, though a ticket is still required.

Ticket holders are asked to pick up their meals at the library between 5-7 p.m. Don’t miss out! Ticket sales end March 11. They can be purchased at the library, located at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg or online. Proceeds

benefit the Herr Memorial Library. For more information, call 570-966-0831.

