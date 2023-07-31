Mifflinburg – Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Dries Orchard in Sunbury to bring you delicious, freshly-picked freestone peaches. The library is taking orders now through September 1.

The cost is $30 for a half bushel of peaches. Enjoy them fresh, baked, or canned. Each half bushel produces approximately 8-10 quart-sized jars of canned peaches. Half a bushel is about 16 quarts dry weight, or 40 peaches.

Orders will be available for pick up on Sept. 6 after 9:30 a.m. Buyers are encouraged to bring their own bags to collect peaches.

Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library.

Credit cards are now being accepted.

Place an order online or by visiting Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street in Mifflinburg or by calling 570-966-0831.

Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming, and summer quest programs.

