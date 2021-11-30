Mifflinburg – Set in the heart of the Christkindl Market, the Herr Memorial Library has naturally been a part of the town’s yearly holiday tradition.

For over 10 years the library has participated in the Mifflinburg’s annual German Christmas market. “In the past, we had a small coffee house inside in the Discover room and provided a small, but warm, place to stop by for coffee and cookies,” said Pam Steele fundraising coordinator for the library.

Three years ago, the library was offered an outdoor hut. “We approached the Christkindl committee to see if there were any particular food items needed at the market,” said Steele. “They replied that in prior years there was a booth selling haluski and it had been missing from the market for a few years.” The library fundraising committee decided to put on their chef hats and create the perfect holiday haluski to sell as a fundraiser for the library.

“The ingredients are butter, onions, noodles and cabbage, both fresh and seasoned,” said Steele. “We trialed a few different variations of that and had a taste testing session at a board meeting where the final recipe was decided upon.”

Library volunteers plan on making and serving around eight large roasters of the Eastern European dish on Dec. 9 through Dec. 11. Visitors at the market can purchase a warm serving of haluski for $4 or take home a quart of it for $8. Proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library.

“We are delighted to be a part of the Christkindl market, celebrating the joy of the holiday season with our wonderful community that has been so abundantly supportive of us over the years,” said Library Director Corrie Post. “The Herr Memorial Library has been a vital part of the Mifflinburg community for over 70 years. Our extensive collection of books, media and other materials, combined with the many programming opportunities available make the library a perfect destination for information, literacy and lifelong learning.”