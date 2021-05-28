Memorial Day Weekend 2021 has arrived and as the world continues to trend back to a sense of normalcy here are some area events to get out and enjoy the holiday weekend.

Annual Civil War Soldiers and Memorial Day Ceremony

Sponsored by the 11th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, the Memorial Day ceremony will honor local soldiers who served in the civil war. The ceremony will take place in the G.A.R. circle in the Wildwood cemetery including a union army observance with three rounds from a cannon and the floral decoration of graves. The ceremony begins at 9 A.M. on Monday, May 31

Blossburg Coal Festival

The 29th Coal Festival will take place in Blossburg this Memorial Day weekend. In celebration of the areas rich mining history the coal festival is held annually and draws visitors to the Potter-Tioga area. Events will include 5K color run, tennis tournament, cornhole tournament, hatchet house units, cooking classes, fireworks, and plenty of vendors

Lycoming County Annual Memorial Day Service

On Saturday, May 29 at 11 A.M. a memorial service will be held at the Lycoming County Veterans Memorial Park in Williamsport. The annual event will have guest speaker Adm Larry R. Marsh, USN retired. Events will include a dedication to the newly added monuments at the park.

Williamsport South/Nittany Mtn KOA

Memorial Day/Summer Kick off weekend. Events will include hay rides, horseshoe tournaments, golf cart rentals, candy bar bingo, tie dye party, DJ Dance Party, Drive in movie, and the swimming pool is open for the weekend.