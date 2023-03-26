As interest in natural healing grows, an upcoming Healthy Living Expo will showcase local community resources for mental and physical health.

The Healthy Living Expo is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at Any Event Party Rentals located at 535 East 3rd Street in Williamsport.

At the event, there will be a variety of vendors including gym coaching services, life coaching services, CBD oils, acupuncture, aromatherapy, suicide prevention, grief counseling, drug and alcohol counseling, sound healing, yoga, and massage services. A basket raffle and refreshments will also be available.

The event is being organized through a local non-profit organization, Saving Lives for Zachary, which was started by Carolyn Miele in 2017 after her son's overdose.

On Feb. 6, 2016, the Miele family's lives changed forever when Carolyn arrived home to find that her third son, Zachary, had overdosed on heroin. Zachary was only 27 years old and had been clean of heroin for almost three years.

"Losing a child is the ultimate pain a parent can experience," Miele said. "It is an emotional and physical pain that will never leave us and changes our being forever."

The goal of Saving Lives for Zachary is to raise awareness; provide youth, parents, community leaders and school leaders with education and information; and connect individuals suffering from addiction and their loved ones with help and community resources.

"We want to eliminate the stigma of addiction and ensure that everybody impacted by addiction can receive the compassion, help, and support they need to persevere in their journey towards healing and recovery," said Miele.

Miele and her committee members have had several events and speakers over the years, including two other similar events that they called Alternatives to Pain Management.

"We changed the name of this one to Healthy Living Expo so we could include a wider variety of vendors," Miele said. "We hope that people will consider the many different options of using natural healing methods as opposed to pain medications."

To contact Carolyn Miele about the Healthy Living Expo, she can be reached at savinglives4zachary@gmail.com.

For more information about Saving Lives for Zachary, go to their Facebook page or website.

