Williamsport, Pa. - Seth Sponhouse, Williamsport, is being honored with the Shining Star Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT).

The 2021 AACT National Award presentations will be pre-recorded and streamed during Virtual AACTFest 2021 National Theatre Festival, Saturday, June 19, beginning at 11:45 am.

To view the AACT National Awards presentations and participate in other exciting Virtual AACTFest 2021 events during June 14–20, 2021, register Here. The AACT Shining Star award recognizes an individual AACT Member who has had a significant impact on the advancement of AACT and its mission through leadership and service on a national level.

This award is open to all ages and years of service, and younger participants. Visit AACT for information on all AACT National Awards, 2021 AACT Award winners, and previous honorees.

Sponhouse is executive director of the Community Theatre League (CTL) in Williamsport, Pa. He has spent nearly a decade working in community theatres across central Pennsylvania, and is an active member of AACT’s Education Committee.

In 2015, Sponhouse became the first education coordinator for the CTL. In addition to directing many plays, Seth fostered the creation of the Community Academy of Stage and Theatre, the development of CTL’S signature fundraiser, Evening with a Star, which brings a Broadway performer to Williamsport for a one-night concert and masterclass.

In addition, he was instrumental in the incorporation of the Penguin Project at CTL, and the subsequent Spotlight Program (featuring children and adults with disabilities). Seth also helped establish a partnership with West Virginia University to offer a full-ride scholarship to a student participant of CTL’s Ray of Light Awards, a celebration of high school theatre.

AACT provides networking, resources, and support for America’s theatres. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.

Community Theatre League of Williamsport.