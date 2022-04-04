New Milford, Pa. -- Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the adoption of a dog that went missing two days after Christmas in a bad crash on I-81.

On the evening of December 27, 2021, black ice formed on the highway road surface, causing slick conditions and a multi-vehicle pile-up. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near exit 223 in New Milford, Pa.

Newlyweds Kate Moran and Matt Musto were on their way from New Jersey to visit Moran's family in Buffalo for the holidays when they were caught up in the tangle.

Their dog Billy leaped from the wreckage and bolted across the median and I-81 Southbound lanes and into the brush. He has been missing ever since.

A sighting of Billy, a 3-year-old wirehair Terrier mix, was reported February 13 south of Hallstead and Great Bend, Pa.

"Two women called saying they saw a dog matching his description by the dumpster near their mobile home park," Musto told NorthcentralPa.com, "but after calling to him, he ran into the tall grass and brush surrounding the area. We've had a camera set up there since but no sign of him."

According to Musto there have been other sightings.

"The only confirmed sighting we had of him was January 5 in the woods on the west side of the New Milford town," said Musto. "Someone caught him on their trail cameras in the woods just south of the game lands.

On January 13 a dog was spotted by the camp at East Lake Road just east of New Milford, Pa. Scent dogs confirmed it was Billy. Then again on January 23 they believe he was spotted in the woods by the 81S thruway in New Milford, Pa.

The pair has plotted the sightings to within a 10-15 mile radius of the crash site, but as so much time has passed, they believe if he is still alive, he could have traveled even further out of the area.

"We're now offering a reward for confirmed sightings with photo or video proof, or his safe return in case someone has him," she said.

LOST DOG FROM CAR CRASH: STILL MISSING! Billy, male dog, neutered, microchipped, red collar with tags. Brown, 25lbs, wirehaired Terrier mix, folded short ears, curled tail. Please DO NOT CHASE OR CALL HIM and avoid going out searching as that could scare him away. CALL or TEXT (646) 856-1667 with any sightings. Please check your Ring and Security cameras too!

The couple was able to stay in the area through New Year's day, searching for him from dawn until after dusk, talking to the locals, putting up flyers, and outfitting food stations with trail cams and worn clothing as scent markers.

Their car was totaled in the wreck, so they got a nearby hotel room and rented a car to get around. Instead of the planned family holiday gathering in Buffalo, Kate's father and brother drove down to the area to help in the search for a few days.

But the pair had to return home to New Jersey and back to their jobs on January 1.

"All local authorities know, including police, fire, veterinary, and animal shelters, even the county treasurer and local games commissioner," Kate said. "The locals have been so kind and helpful to us in our search," she added.

"If you see him, please try to take a photo and contact us immediately, DO NOT CHASE or try to catch him, he will run away and we'll be back to square one or he could run into traffic," Musto said. "We're working with trackers but need his location in order to humanely trap him. TEXT OR CALL: 646-856-1667."

Dogs have been known to travel long distances, hundreds of miles in documented cases, to find lost family.

"Today is the one year anniversary of his adoption," Musto said. "We're heartbroken to not celebrate it with him."