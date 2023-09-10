Bloomsburg, Pa. — Friends of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum have extended an invitation to sons and their moms, grandmas, aunts, or other special people who fit the role to a Dinosaur Brunch!

The second annual Dinosaur Brunch will be held on Sunday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy dino-themed games, crafts, bounce houses, face painting, tractor rides, a brunch buffet, and so much more. Attendees will have a chance to meet special guests from Pennsylvania Dinosaurs during this exclusive event.

The Dinosaur Brunch is an important fundraiser for the museum. Proceeds will go towards repairing exhibits, underwriting events, and supporting the many community programs the Museum runs at no cost to attendees.

Michelle Houser, President of the Friends of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, commented: “The Dinosaur Brunch is my favorite way to enjoy a pumpkin spice latte! All while supporting the best non-profit in town. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum ignites a love of STEM in my 6-year-old and countless others like her.”

Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/bcm-dino23.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.