Milton, Pa. — Have you ever dreamt of being a ghostbuster? Now's your chance! Tour a spooky building with a paranormal activity squad and hear tales of haunted lore from a local expert this August at the Art Academy of Milton.

Local author Beverly Conrad will share haunted tales of Central Pa. on Friday, Aug. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Art Academy of Milton, 38 South Front St., Milton.

After the presentation, the Coal Region Paranormal Team (CRPT) will lead a floor-by-floor investigation of the academy building — a property dating back to the turn of the century, according to the academy's website.

The towering building—at 11,400-square-feet—has a rich history marked by two devastating fires. The building housed the Fraternal Order of The Eagles for over 100 years before the academy was established in 2021, according to Valley Girl Views. Before it was the Eagles building, it was the Riverside Hotel.

According to newspaper records, the hotel first caught fire in 1875, and was either repaired or rebuilt. Then, when the entire town of Milton caught fire in 1880, the hotel likely burned again.

For more on the history of Riverside Hotel and the devastating Milton fire, visit the Valley Girls website.

