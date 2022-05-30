Happy Memorial Day from all of us at NorthcentralPa.com

The city of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania lays claim to being the birthplace of Memorial Day with observances dating back to 1864 when three women, Emma Hunter, Sophie Keller and Elizabeth Meyer, paid tribute to loved ones lost in the Civil War by placing flowers on their graves.

Today, we honor the fallen with ceremonies, we visit cemeteries and place flags on graves, we fly the flag at half staff until noon (Memorial Day is a national day of mourning). We don our red, white and blue with pride.

Most importantly, we pause and remember the significance of the day and the sacrifice so many have made to make our lives what they are today.

Today we pay our respects to the fallen and our veterans.

Wishing you a happy and safe Memorial Day! Our thanks to the men and women who gave the greatest sacrifice for our country.

