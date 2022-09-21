Montoursville, Pa. — Seniors will have a chance to learn all about the services and resources available at a free event this Thursday.

Seniors from the 84th Legislative District are invited to join Rep. Joe Hamm (R-Lycoming/Union) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Bradford/Lycoming/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Union) at their Senior Expo on Sept. 22.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 1853 State Route 87.

“I am excited to offer this expo to help our Senior residents learn about different resources and services that are beneficial to them,” Hamm said. “I encourage seniors in my district to come out and take advantage of having all these resources in one place.”

Complimentary document shredding will be provided by North Central Sight Services. There is a limit of two boxes per person. Businesses are excluded from this offer.

In addition, the Lycoming County Sheriff will provide an unused prescription medicine return drop box.

For more information about this event, call Hamm’s office at 570-327-2084.

