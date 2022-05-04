Williamsport, Pa.-- Cementing his sports fame into the streets of Williamsport, Hal Spooner has joined the Lycoming County Sports Walk with his own medallion.

Spooner said he was "honored" to be included among the names along the walk.

Spooner was formally inducted at the 2020 Williamsport Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet, but his medallion installation and unveiling was delayed by the pandemic. Spooner is the 26th member of the Lycoming County Sports Walk.

Spooner quarterbacked Navy’s 1960 football squad to a 9-1 regular season record ranking 4th in the AP Poll and earning a trip to the Orange Bowl. He was the MVP of the very first Navy-Air Force football game in 1960, leading the Mid-Shipmen to a 35-3 victory.

Following the 1960 season, Spooner was also named an All-East Selection as well as an Honorable Mention All-American. In 1961, he was the quarterback coach of Navy’s Plebe Team that featured future Hall of Famer Roger Staubach at QB.

Gary Chrisman, long-time radio host, said that Staubach still sent Spooner a Christmas card every year.

An all-around athlete, he played 3 sports at Williamsport High School, participating in football, basketball and track, while also playing baseball in the Williamsport area. In the U.S. Naval Academy, Spooner played football, basketball and baseball.

He was inducted in the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and the PA State Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

The city plans to add one new medallion every year.