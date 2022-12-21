Williamsport, Pa. — A local Habitat for Humanity group was awarded a quarter of a million dollars to build affordable housing for residents.

The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity (GLHFH) announced recently that they have received a $250,000 grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).

The grant was awarded to help support the construction of 10 homes that will increase affordable homeownership opportunities. Habitat will be building 10 new homes in the next five years, which means security for 10 families by 2028.

The funds will be divided between the 10 lots at $25,000 per lot, with six lots on Scott Street in Williamsport and four lots on Clark Street in South Williamsport. This project continues the work of GLHFH in these neighborhoods by bringing communities together to build homes and guide low-income families to realize their dreams of homeownership.

GLHFH works toward that vision by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

“GLHFH is fully devoted to developing affordable housing," stated Garrett Sanner, GLHFH board chairman. “It is with the support of organizations like FCFP that we can more effectively carry out our mission and create change in our community, and for that we are extremely thankful."

GLHFH has a long history of partnering with area businesses, civic and religious organizations. Businesses donate building materials, civic organizations and churches assemble teams of volunteers to work at the build site, and the community generally rallies around each of our build projects.

Additionally, the affiliate operates a ReStore, a home improvement and donation center that is open to the public. At the ReStore, patrons can find new and gently used furniture, appliances, home décor and building materials at a fraction of retail pricing. Proceeds from each sale help to support the home builds in our community.

For more information about the homeownership program or to support its efforts, please visit the website or email contact.us@lycominghabitat.org.

