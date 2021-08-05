Habitat for Humanity dedicates 41st home in Newberry area of Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. - The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity hosted a home dedication Wed., in Williamsport. Stephanie Matthews, her daughter Tianah, and her son Kyrie, were given keys to their new home on Diamond Street.

Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization, assists to guide and aid families into home ownership, alongside the help of volunteers all across the country.

Habitat for Humanity requires accepted partners to contribute “sweat equity,” entailing hundreds of hours of physical labor along side Habitat volunteers, while building a new home.

In addition, the new homeowners receive financial education training, and assistance with an affordable mortgage for families.

“I had to do sweat equity hours to stay a partner. And when I say sweat equity hours, they are not lying, because you are out in the sun, you are digging holes, moving rocks, painting. So many different things. You have to keep your credit where it is, you can’t have extreme debt, it was a lot,” Stephanie Matthews said, reflecting on the journey to get to her home dedication.

Duane Hershberger, executive director for the Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity, spoke of the hurdles that come along with a housing project throughout the midst of a global pandemic, and two shutdowns that drew out the process.

In the end Hershberger says he was happy to finally get the project completed for the Matthews family.

“I’m amazed I didn’t need a tissue today. These are powerful moments. It’s often the first time in the generation of a family system that someone gets keys to a house, and can build equity in a house,” he said.

“Stephanie will pay off a mortgage, at the end of 30 years she owns the house, she has an estate to pass on to her children. It may be the first time in generations that someone has an estate to pass on," Hershberger added.

After Hershberger acknowledged Stephanie's hard, he handed the key to the family's new home, first to Kyrie, then to Tianah, and then to Stephanie, so they could take part in the monumental moment.

Matthews thanked a room full of friends, mentors, partners, and volunteers who were on hand for her big day.

“I want to thank everybody for coming. This is an experience that I’m actually speechless, because just a couple years ago I never would’ve thought I would own a house. Being a single parent, things are rough, and financially Habitat made this possible," said Matthews.

“I want to thank all of the faithful volunteers. They were here every week for my family. Everybody during a pandemic came out, to give back. The Salvation Army staff, giving me the extra push when I wanted to give up because it was so frustrating and seemed like it was taking forever," Matthews said.

"The Section 8 staff, the STEP staff who gave me words of encouragement when I was feeling down. I’m very thankful and grateful for everyone who put time in here and helped me along this way because it wouldn’t be possible without people who are here in this room and people who weren’t able to make it," she added.

Following the dedication, friends and mentors from all over made sure to congratulate Stephanie and her family on their massive accomplishment which, until recently, didn’t seem possible in Matthews' eyes.

Determination, and participation, surely gave Matthews a new found appreciation for the milestones she has personally completed.

“I’ve never done anything like that before. Just knowing that I did that, things that before I had no clue. Knowing that I helped do that, I put those floorboards in, painted every single one of them," she said.

"It’s exciting to know that it was me, that did it, and not somebody else. Just to know that I can do things if I put my mind to it," Matthews said with pride.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter was on hand for the dedication, and to pass along well wishes to the Matthews family.

“As with every Habitat home, it’s a beautiful home, the hard work and sweat equity that goes into it and the Habitat team as a whole. The city appreciates it. We are always happy to partner with Habitat," Slaughter said. "Stephanie, I wish you and your family well in your new home, and hope it brings nothing but great memories."

Matthews new residence is the 41st house partnered by Habitat for Humanity in the Greater Lycoming area, which now sets another family up for future generations to benefit from according to Hershberger saying, “We create legacy estates, that were non-existent before. We do it with volunteers, we do it with manual labor, we do it with the help of the city, and the county.”