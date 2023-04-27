Wellsboro, Pa. — Birders and outdoor enthusiasts can join in a free guided bird walk on Saturday at Hills Creek State Park. The event is part of a series of free guided walks that will continue through May.

Participants will meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro a little before 8 a.m. and drive to the nearby starting location promptly at 8 a.m. No registration is required.

Of the 11 people who went on the April 22 walk, one was Bob Edkin, Leonard Harrison State Park environmental education specialist who led the walk, seven were members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society and three were from the general public. They saw 29 species of birds.

“Our most exciting sightings were a great egret and a broad-winged hawk,” said Edkin. “We haven’t seen any warblers yet. It was a comfortable walk with temperatures in the low 50s,” he said.

The other walks will begin at Hills Creek State Park on Hills Creek Road in Charleston Township, about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro at 8 a.m. on Saturdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27. They are all free and open to the public.

For updates on the birds that have been seen in the area and helpful local birding information, visit the Tiadaghton Facebook page or website or email tasmember@yahoo.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.