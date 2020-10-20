Williamsport, Pa. -- Just in time for the holidays, the Williamsport Crosscutters are giving fans the opportunity to give the gift of smiles with the release of the 2021 Rhashan Wall Calendar-13 Months of Smiles.

This exclusive, limited-edition calendar features a picture of Rhashan West-Bey, the popular Cutters Director of Smiles each and every month. Each page is guaranteed to bring a smile to faces throughout the new year.

Thanks to the generosity of Bower Electric of South Williamsport, all proceeds from the sale of the calendars will be donated to Rhashan’s hand-picked charity, The Hope Foundation, and their mission to drive funding to HOPE Enterprises, Inc. in the support of people with diverse abilities. Rhashan is a recipient of Hope’s services.

“The Rhashan calendar is a project that’s been on our to-do list for about a year now,” said Gabe Sinicropi the Cutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. “With the cancelation of our Cutters 5K this past June, which benefits The Hope Foundation, it made perfect sense to activate this idea now to try and replace some of the funds that would have raised with the 5K event.”

The calendars sell for $10 each and can be ordered via the Crosscutters online store, The Sawmill Online. Fans can order by visiting crosscutters.com and clicking on the SHOP link at the top of the page. The calendars make great gifts for fellow Cutters fans and most anyone on your holiday gift list.

While negotiations between Minor League Baseball and MLB are still on-going regarding plans for 2021 and beyond, fans can keep up on the latest news, information and features online via the Cutters social media channels Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as crosscutters.com.