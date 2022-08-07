Williamsport, Pa. — A philanthropic group is offering $25,000 in funding to help build a stronger community in Lycoming County.

First Community Foundation Partnership has created “Spark Tank,” an innovation grant challenge for individuals with ideas on advancing or promoting racial equity. The foundation is looking for creative people with ideas, people with dreams, people that have an idea to make the community better.

"Spark Tank is FCFP's take on the television show ‘Shark Tank’ and is designed to encourage the community to work towards a more equitable society by overcoming obstacles relating to race relations, said Betty Gilmour, director of grantmaking. "If you have an idea, but never had the resources to put your idea into motion, now is your opportunity."

First Community will invest up to $25,000 for a winning idea that encourages dialogue and collaboration to strengthen race relations; grant funds will be directed through a local non-profit organization to assist with implementation of the program.

Those interested in submitting an idea through “Spark Tank” will be required to fill out an application outlining the project, the steps on how it will be offered to the community, how a grant up to $25,000 will be spent, and how the project will make lasting change.

Applications will be accepted through September 30. First Community representatives will review submissions and invite finalists for an in-person presentation to be conducted in November. Winners will be announced in December.

