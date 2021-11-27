Wellsboro, Pa. -- The Green Free Library at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro is holding its annual Indoor Book Sale of gently used books of all types from Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 12, with its open house planned for December 4.

Available will be gift-worthy books for Christmas by a variety of authors along with some audio books, DVDs, and older specially-priced books. Books will be restocked as necessary, especially on Saturday, Dec. 4 during the Dec. 3-5 Dickens of a Christmas celebration and Saturday, Dec. 11 during Christmas On Main Street on Dec. 10-12.

Book sale hours are: Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Raffle tickets are currently on sale at the library for the Friends of The Green Free Library basket raffle. Four themed baskets will be available, and ticket buyers are asked to specify on their tickets which basket they would like if their name is drawn.

The drawing for each of the four baskets will be on Dickens of a Christmas Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., immediately following the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. open house the Friends group is hosting at the library where they will be serving cookies. No one needs to be present to win.

The Friends of the Green Free Library basket raffle features the Made in Tioga County Basket, Dickens of a Basket, Relax and Read Basket, and the Cooking with Kids Basket. These four baskets are on display in the showcase in the library’s foyer, and tickets for $3 each or two for $5 are available at the circulation desk in the library.

The Made in Tioga Basket includes items made or produced in Tioga County from the basket itself to a hand-carved wooden tree, maple syrup, Italian herb olive oil, goat milk soap bars, hand-poured soy candle, wool yarn, a pattern and wool yarn kit and two books written by local authors.

The Dickens of a Basket has Christmas fare provided or made by locals such as Christmas cards and festive paper napkins to gaslight ornaments, Highland Chocolates tree stump candy and an Advent calendar, a fabric gift bag, white chocolate raspberry scone mix, Italian herb olive oil, hand-crocheted doilies, a scarf, a Santa figure and a copy of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.

In the Read and Relax Basket are: a tenth generation six-inch touch display, 8GB Kindle with case, book tote, Novel Teas (25 English breakfast tea bags, each with a literary tag), Wildflower honey, aroma therapy candles, a book themed-mug, a reading log, set of bookmarks and “The House by the Cerulean Sea” by T. J. Klune.

The Cooking with Kids Basket has a 29-piece kitchen utensil set with measuring cups, cookie cutters, rolling pin, whisk and other items, a three-piece Tovla Jr. Kids nylon knife set, a child’s apron and three cookbooks written for children.