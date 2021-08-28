Bloomsburg, Pa. -- After a national search process, Adrienne Mael, who had been serving as Interim President and CEO since early July, has been appointed the permanent position of President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

For the past six years, Mael has served as the President and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, a position she will retain in addition to her duties at GSVUW. Prior to leading United Way, Mael was the Downtown Manager for Bloomsburg. A native of Columbia County, Mael graduated from Bloomsburg University and holds a master’s degree in applied anthropology from the University of South Florida.

Kristen Moyer, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, commented, “The board is confident in Adrienne’s knowledge, experience, and commitment to the community. We look forward to the path moving forward underneath Adrienne’s leadership. We are eager to continue in a discussion of a potential merger with the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and the possible opportunities that may come with that transition.”

“I am excited to be officially and permanently joining the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way,” Mael said. “I am eager to continue the work of the United Way and improve lives in the Susquehanna Valley. While I may be a new face for the organization, the mission and vision of the United Way remain steadfast – to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our region. I look forward to the opportunities to address key issues in our area and drive social change with innovative solutions.”

With this transition point, the two organizations will continue a discussion of a merger. The goal of a merger would be to maximize back-office operations and create more impact across the region.

Liz Masich, board chair of the United Way of Columbia and Montour counties, said, “Adrienne’s appointment to President and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is the next step toward the merger of our two United Way organizations and we couldn’t be happier for all involved. Adrienne’s leadership and passion to improve the lives of those touched by the United Way in our communities is exactly what both organizations need.”