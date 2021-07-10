Sunbury, Pa. - The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Board of Directors has named an interim President/CEO, and concurrently has announced merger discussions plus a national search for a permanent replacement following the resignation of its most recent occupier.

Adrienne Mael, current President/CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, has been appointed to the position, which she will serve in addition to her responsibilities leading United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, a position she has held for more than six years.

Prior to leading United Way, Mael was the Downtown Manager for Bloomsburg. A native of Columbia County, Mael graduated from Bloomsburg University and holds a master’s degree in applied anthropology from the University of South Florida.

Mael’s appointment, and the search announcement, follows the resignation of GSV United Way’s President/CEO Joanne Troutman, who will step down in the coming days from the position she has held for the last six years.

“I am thrilled to be joining the hardworking team at Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way,” Mael said.

“Joanne Troutman has had an impressive career at United Way. She will be missed for many reasons, but possibly most importantly for her creativity and collaborative spirit. For many years Joanne and I have worked closely together co-creating programs, sharing staff, and building a strong bond between our nonprofits. It feels very natural to step in at this time as Interim President and CEO. I am excited to continue Joanne’s work as we build stronger communities together," Mael said in addition.

Kristen Moyer, board president of GSV United Way, said, “While the GSVUW board and I will miss Joanne and her outstanding leadership, we are confident that Adrienne can step up to the challenge of serving as Interim President and CEO."

"Our United Ways have collaborated on many programs, and we see that this is a natural fit for us. We are excited to see where Adrienne will guide us as we move through this transition period. Finally, we wish Joanne the best as she starts a new journey in her career," Moyer said.

As the transition transpires, the two organizations will also begin an exploratory discussion of a merger. The goal of a merger would be to maximize back-office operations and create more impact across the region.

Liz Masich, board chair of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, said, “Our organizations have been partnering together on community impact initiatives and exploring shared staffing for many years. We are excited to have Adrienne Mael take on the Interim President/CEO role at GSVUW and deepen the connection between our two United Ways. Now more than ever, social service organizations must unite for the common good. Some mergers make sense, and this is one of those mergers. We strongly believe that our five-county area and our partner agencies will benefit from this endeavor.”

Masich added that a merger could help streamline workflow and create collaborations that strengthen programs and grant opportunities.

Joanne Troutman said, “Adrienne and I, as well as our organizations, have worked closely together on many major projects and priorities since we each joined United Way. Our personal and organizational values are well-aligned, so it feels natural that she would step into this role immediately. She is an amazing leader, and I feel confident that I’m leaving the organization in great hands.”

GSV United Way’s board of directors will release details about the search process for a permanent replacement in the coming days. For more information about the search, visit GSV United Way’s website.