Williamsport, Pa. — From October 1 through October 31, Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity will be accepting homeowners applications for their affordable housing program.

Families or individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, and willingness to partner through 250 required "sweat equity" hours.

Each homeowner will assist in building their own home and the homes of others and attend educational workshops about practical topics such as financial literacy and home maintenance. Application packets include additional information about the application process and requirements for the program.

Application packets may be picked up at the ReStore, 335 Rose St., Williamsport. Additional information is available online or by contacting contact.us@lycominghabitat.org.

Completed applications may be mailed to 335 Rose St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or submitted in person at the ReStore Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Incomplete or late applications will be denied.

