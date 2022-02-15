Williamsport, Pa. – Soon the Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity will provide housing renovations in addition to its support of housing access for low-income populations.

The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity (GLHFH) announced on Monday that they have received a $50,000 grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). The grant will provide startup funds for the organization's Home Preservation Program.

This year FCFP asked nonprofits: “what do you want that is above and beyond your regular operating budget?” The Wish List cycle focused on request of equipment, new or updated technology, a capital renovation, program enhancement expenses, or costs associated with a new program initiative.

This opportunity allowed GLHFH to apply and receive funds to create the Home Preservation Program which will serve more people in our community through home repairs in neighborhoods that have needs other than new housing.

“GLHFH is excited to join Home Preservation work of Habitat all over the US,” explained Corinne Stammel-Demmien, GLHFH Program Director. “The Home Preservation Program emphasizes the principles that underlie Habitat’s mission through working together, forming diverse and new partnerships, sharing resources, and celebrating.”

Stammel-Demmien added, “Lycoming County residents with limited incomes are struggling to stay in homes they already own. They need repairs and modifications vital to their health, safety, and comfort. An inability to upkeep a home threatens families with displacement or unsafe living conditions. We are working to bring strength, stability, and self-reliance through an array of housing solutions, including home repairs. The Home Preservation Program will help to revitalize the condition and appearance of neighborhoods and protect affordable homeownership where it exists.”

The Home Preservation Program will offer a variety of services to qualified homeowners – whether it’s an accessibility ramp, exterior painting, or a fresh coat of paint – to help keep them in their homes while reducing blight throughout their neighborhood. The Home Preservation Program is not an emergency repair program; there will be a waiting period for repair work to be done.

For more information about the Home Preservation Program or to support its efforts, please visit www.lycominghabitat.org or call support specialists at 570.322.2515 ext. 306.