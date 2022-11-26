Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has received a $20,000 grant for its EMT training program.

EMTs are usually the first to provide on-scene medical care in many situations, from giving CPR to someone who is having a heart attack to treating the wounds of a car crash victim. EMTs and paramedics are responsible for saving countless lives every year, so appropriate training is vital.

To ensure that financial barriers don't discourage trainees from proceeding with their education, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania chose to award the grant funding to Evangelical.

All trainees must be 16 years of age or older, have an interest in becoming an EMT, and be willing to commit to 18 months of full-time employment with Evangelical Community Hospital's mobile health services after earning their certification. Additional information is available here.

Training takes place over eight weeks, with each week including four days of classroom instruction at the EMT Training Center in Selinsgrove and one day of supervised, hands-on training in community ambulances. Classroom instruction is provided by Harrisburg Area Community College EMT instructors. All trainees are considered employees of Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services and will be paid for the duration of their training.

All hands-on ambulance training is supervised by an Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services preceptor. After completing the eight-week training program including classes and field training, trainees will need to take a state EMT certification exam. The certification exam has a written section and a skills demonstration.

“The grant dollars provided by FCFP enable us to take individuals who have a desire to be emergency responders as Emergency Medical Technicians and continue to nurture that passion into a healthcare career,” said Jonathan Bastian, Chief, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. “A training program like this one requires substantial resources including a dedicated learning location as well as supplies, materials, and instructors.”

The grant funding was taken from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Community Fund.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Community rallies to support Gilson Snow