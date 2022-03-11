Montgomery, Pa - Fred and JoAnn Murray of Milton and Tammy Rupert of Montgomery claimed crowns as the King and Queens of Mardi Gras at a festive March 1 celebration sponsored by Eagle Grange No. 1.

Each received the honor after becoming the random lucky recipient of the “baby” hidden in the Three King Cakes prepared for the occasion. This sweet yeast bread dessert decorated in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold was served with a sparkling toast to the royalty as the climax to an evening of food and fellowship held in the Grange Hall near Montgomery.

Some 40 persons attended the event, which included a free sausage and pancake supper and group games. The pancake supper is a tradition long associated with Shrove (or Fat) Tuesday, the final day of Mardi Gras festivities and the day preceding the Christian observance of Ash Wednesday. It's a way to use up fats and other rich foods before the start of the 40-day period of fasting and penitence known as Lent.

Teams of 10-12 attendees at the event worked together to solve puzzles and riddles that unlocked breakout boxes containing special treats. Prizes were also awarded to winners of the “dirty” or “robber” bingo games.

Another very different but no less enjoyable part of the evening was the packing of 140 appreciation gift bags for staff of the Montgomery Area School District.

Assisted by members of the Montgomery Future Farmers of America chapter, this project was a way to express appreciation to all teachers, support staff, and administrators for dedicated educational service to children and youth of the local community during the special challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for the gift bags was provided by the Grange and by a grant received from Thrivent Financial.



