Bloomsburg, Pa. — Ndaba Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, will speak at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg's 30th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative program.

The event begins at 6 p.m. in Carver Hall's Gross Auditorium on Monday, Feb. 6.

Ndaba is the co-founder and chairman of the Africa Rising Foundation, which aims to publicize a positive image of Africa through programming, films, media, and social interaction to change the mindset of young Africans and the world at large.

Nelson Mandela had a "long walk to freedom," yet his footprints still remain. Following in the footsteps of his beloved and iconic grandfather, now Ndaba Mandela has taken the torch. Today, his grandfather's legacy lives on as Ndaba continues to keep its beacon of hope bright, fueling its message that one person can make a difference.

Through his actions and words, Mandela shows the world that his grandfather's voice and message of freedom still rings true. He has thrived under the tutelage and warm support of one of history's greatest teachers.

The program is sponsored by Bloomsburg's Multicultural Center.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +4 Bucknell University students design prosthetic for three-legged dog