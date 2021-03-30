Williamsport, Pa. -- The Fourth Annual Spring Forward for United Way 5K is virtual this year and is currently underway until Sunday, April 4. This 5K run/walk is a great way to get some miles in as the weather gets nicer.

Last year, we were able to have our race around the scenic Williamsport Country Club, but due to COVID-19 we were forced to go virtual. The benefit is that now until April 4, you can register and run/walk your 3.1 miles anytime, anywhere.

Raining today? Do it tomorrow!

The cost is only $20 without a shirt or $30 with a shirt. And to make it even better, once you run, you can head over to New Trail Brewing Company and they will provide you with a complimentary beverage of choice as well as a sticker. All you need to do is show them your registration at the counter.

Last year, the Lycoming County United Way successfully raised more than $13,000 and hopes to raise even more this year with the help of our sponsors and our community members.

With the funds raised, the United Way will continue fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Lycoming County.

More Information To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit www.lcuw.org and click the orange “GIVE” button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.

Falcon Race Timing--Thanks to Falcon, the cost will be minimum and impact will be huge.

You can help, register today!

Ongoing events, like the Spring Forward for United Way 5K, are helping the Lycoming County United Way support critical programs in Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties making it possible for those in need to have access to services.

In addition to these events, your financial support, volunteerism, and advocacy on behalf of the United Way are making a difference. Questions regarding the Lycoming County United Way or the Spring Forward 5K? Call Ron Frick at 570.666.4382.